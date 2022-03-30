Jon Ralph Borgen

MADISON - Jon Ralph Borgen, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on May 15, 1935, in Westby, WI, the son of Ralph and Cathryn (Bohrnstedt) Borgen.

Jon worked as a retail manager for many years, retiring in 2003. He was an active member of All Saints Lutheran Church where he was instrumental in helping to build the church and the garden. Jon was an avid golfer and trout fisherman. He was a Badgers fan, but an even bigger fan of his family. He loved traveling and his favorite trip was back to Norway to see his family.

Jon is survived by his wife, Caroll; daughters: Lori (David) Mahoney and Amy (Peter) Grabow; sons: Michael (Nicki) Borgen, Jon Patrick (Lori) Borgen, Christoffer (Crystal) Borgen and Bradley (Gina) Borgen; stepsons: Paul (Karri) Gates, David (Karen) Gates and Timothy (Laura) Gates; sisters: Nancy Klahn and Mary Stockstad; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be gifted in Jon's name to All Saints Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

