Jon Ralph Borgen
Jon Ralph Borgen

MADISON - Jon Ralph Borgen, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on May 15, 1935, in Westby, WI, the son of Ralph and Cathryn (Bohrnstedt) Borgen.

Jon worked as a retail manager for many years, retiring in 2003. He was an active member of All Saints Lutheran Church where he was instrumental in helping to build the church and the garden. Jon was an avid golfer and trout fisherman. He was a Badgers fan, but an even bigger fan of his family. He loved traveling and his favorite trip was back to Norway to see his family.

Jon is survived by his wife, Caroll; daughters: Lori (David) Mahoney and Amy (Peter) Grabow; sons: Michael (Nicki) Borgen, Jon Patrick (Lori) Borgen, Christoffer (Crystal) Borgen and Bradley (Gina) Borgen; stepsons: Paul (Karri) Gates, David (Karen) Gates and Timothy (Laura) Gates; sisters: Nancy Klahn and Mary Stockstad; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at ALL SAINTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2951 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be gifted in Jon's name to All Saints Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
Had the pleasure of knowing Jon,what a nice person and so much fun to work with. He was also a gifted wood worker. Our best goes to Carol and Family.
Linda Deem
March 29, 2022
What a neat guy! Jon also was a long-time friend of my Big Brother Dick. I remember going to Borgen's Cafe on Main Street in Westby for lutefisk. I'm so glad that Jon got to take trips to Norway to visit family & friends. A very fine fellow.
David Endicott
Friend
March 27, 2022
Sending you lots of love and prayers
Pamela Hill and Sheryl Jones
Family
March 24, 2022
