Joseph M. Abbott

DE SOTO, WI - Joseph M. Abbott, age 88, of De Soto, WI, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Riverside Transitional Care in LaCrosse, WI. He was born April 1, 1933 in Cataract, WI, the son of Wilson and Gladys (Millard) Abbott. He attended Printz Creek, a one room farm school in Monroe County and attended high school in Sparta. Joseph was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953, entering basic training at Camp Chafee, AR, and furthered his training at Fort Sill, OK. He was proficient at mechanics and served in the artillery motor pool.

In 1958, he married Sandra Jean Sandvick of De Soto. After their first child was born at Fort Sill, the family traveled to his next duty station in Germany. Two more sons and a daughter were born to them while he was stationed in Germany. During his career, he served at various duty stations in Germany and Fort Sill, as well as participating in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Joseph retired as a Sergeant First Class in 1973 and returned to De Soto, where he began a twelve-year career at Lock and Dam 9 in Lynxville, retiring in 1985.

Joseph and Sandra loved to travel to Arizona and Florida in the winter and to the Black Hills during the summer.

Joseph is survived by his children: Joseph (Linda) Abbott of Holmen, Curtis Abbott of De Soto, Darriel Abbott of Fennimore, and Ellen (Albert "Dean") Botton of Cedar Rapids, IA; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, John Abbott of Sparta; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Jean, in 1993; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Abbott, in 2000; a granddaughter, Danielle Abbott, in 2020; an infant granddaughter; eight brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua with Lori Kleppe officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat. Visitation will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services.Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.