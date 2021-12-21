Menu
Joseph Clifford Cyrowski
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Joseph Clifford Cyrowski

Joseph Clifford Cyrowski, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He lived his life exemplifying the traits of a true gentleman. He has touched so many in his 64 years. Joe was the epitome of integrity, honesty, and doing the right thing. He dedicated his life to helping people. He spent innumerable hours listening to anyone that needed an ear, showing by example and giving anything and everything he had to make someone's life better. Joe always wanted to help people grow and give them an opportunity they might not have otherwise been allowed. He made so many great friends over the years and his family wants to thank each and every one for making a difference in his life.

His life was family, friends, and ServiceMaster and he gave his heart unconditionally and selflessly to all three. He has left an enormous hole in our hearts but we will strive to be exactly what Joe was to continue his legacy. It is the only way to properly honor him.

Joe is survived by two daughters: Beth (Caitlin) and Katie (Toni), a daughter-in-law Abby, two brothers: John (Rovanna) and Jim (Lorene), his granddaughters: Kaylie Peterson and Veda Daffinson; and his soulmate Cheryl Holt.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon, followed by a time for sharing, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Memorials may be given to Chileda. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial Gathering
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I worked for Joe in his Cedar Rapids, IA business. Joe had a kind heart, known for his honesty and always helping people to achieve their potential.
Charles Piquard
Work
January 20, 2022
I am so very sorry to find out about the passing of Joe. I believe he is a customer of ours and we did work at his home a few days prior to his passing. I have been urgently trying to reach him. If someone in the family could reach out to me it would be much appreciated! Mary Lawrence, Badger Basement Systems. 920-563-6136 Again, my condolences.
Mary Lawrence
Acquaintance
January 14, 2022
Kathleen Farney & Sarunas V.
January 2, 2022
I remember fondly of the summer spent at the lake when we were 14. I will miss you cousin! Love Teresa
Teresa Gorospe
Family
January 2, 2022
Joe was a great friend to our business. I am so glad that I got to see him and Cheryl not very long ago at the garden center. I am so sorry for all his family.
Christine Christen
Friend
December 22, 2021
Joe was an kind and admirable man. I enjoyed his conversation and he will be missed. Deepest sympathies to the family.
John Olson
Friend
December 21, 2021
Whenever I had a question that only a ServiceMaster "Elder" might know the answer to...Joe always came to mind. He was someone we could reach out to whenever it was needed. Joe was a good man with a kind heart and will truly be missed. Thinking of you all.
Shannon Naughton
Friend
December 21, 2021
A good man taken way too soon. Gonna miss Joe immensely
Dawn Holt
Family
December 20, 2021
My heart hurts for you Cheryl! I have never met a more kind, generous and sincere man. Joe will be missed so much! Love Teresa
Teresa Beck
Friend
December 20, 2021
