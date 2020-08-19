Joseph 'Joe' Michael Gilbertson

Joseph "Joe" Michael Gilbertson, 57, of La Crosse passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer at Gunderson Health System, in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Joe was born Nov. 28, 1962, to Chauncey and Edna Gilbertson in La Crosse.

Joe worked at the Super 8, as a housekeeper and in maintenance for many years. He was the father of two boys, Michel and Joseph.

Joe's passion was for country music, loved eagles and hanging out with friends.

He is survived by his father, Chauncey; three brothers, Robert, Jim (Nancy) and Jeff; and sister, Susan (Steve) Dolan; two sons, Michael and Joseph; also nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Edna, in 1997.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave., S., with Pastor Curt Blair officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, all at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Special thanks to brother, Jeff, for all his care and time he spent with Joe.