Joseph Thomas Schmitt

Joseph Thomas Schmitt, 32, of La Crosse, passed away on October 3, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army (La Crosse) or Hope Gospel Mission (Eau Claire).

