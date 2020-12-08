Joseph K. Strand

Joseph K. Strand, was born to Edward Sr. and LaVona (Hamilton) Strand, June 1, 1954, in Viroqua. He passed away Nov. 26, 2020, in Idalia, Colo. Joe was a member of the Operating Engineers Local Union 139. He worked for JF Brennan Co., and Lunda Corporation. One of Joe's greatest jobs was lead crane operator on the new bridge across the Mississippi River at Cass street, in La Crosse. Joe had a strong love for horses, having 26 head at one time. Joe lived in Colorado, the last year of his life hoping to see wild horses.

Joe leaves behind his brother, Edward Jr., (Carol) of Lynxville; sister, Carol (Cliff) Tollefson of Seneca; many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

Services to be held at a later date.