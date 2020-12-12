Josephine Gavin

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Josephine Gavin, 87, of Caledonia passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday before the service at the church. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary and online condolences may be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.