Mrs. Josephine Gay (Crittenberger) Nall

TOMAH -- Mrs. Josephine Gay (Crittenberger) Nall, 68, of Tomah passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born July 23, 1952, in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to U.S. Army Colonel Dale Jackson and Mildred (Kelleher) Crittenberger. Josephine was married to retired U.S. Army 1Sgt Eugene Richard Nall, Aug. 24, 1971.

Gay has lived and traveled all over the globe and has been to every state in America. She loved to visit with her family, especially her grandkids. Her passion was doing genealogical research of her family. She loved her gardens, flowers, and birds that visited her feeders. Her favorite flower was the yellow rose of Texas and she adored robins. She was a mayor, a publicist, an editor, a teacher, little league umpire, and a coach. She was the proud owner of a two-time working group dog champion, Vezervolgyl "Emerald" Empress, a Hungarian Kuvasz. Josephine was seldom seen without a book or two or three and loved taking photos and listening to anyone's stories. She was a beautiful wife, very loving mother, and especially loved being a Nana.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, U.S. Army LTG Willis Dale and Mrs. W.D. Crittenberger, U.S. Army Col Dale Jackson and Mildred (Pookie) Crittenberger; and loving sister, Kristina.

Josephine is survived by her husband of 49 years, Eugene "Gene" Richard; and her five children, retired USAF Technical Sergeant James "Jack" Richard and his wife, Erin; Josephine "Lady" Anne Frost McCartney and her husband, Brian; retired USAF Master Sergeant Joshua Patrick and his wife, Corina; Jesse Michael Christopher; and Josiah "Siah" Thomas Aaron and his partner, Bryan. She was the eldest of eight siblings and survived by six, Dale Jr., Juliet "Julie," William "Bill," Amelia "Amy," Kelly and James "Jamie." She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Josephine "Kelly," Amanda, Jeremy McCartney and Joshua Noble. She has numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Mrs. Josephine C. Nall has requested to be cremated and the family will have a private service in Washington, D.C., during the spring of 2021. As she would say, "God bless you all."

