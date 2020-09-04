Joyce Bolduan

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Joyce Bolduan, of Caledonia passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept 7, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. Visitation will be before the service from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences can be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St John's Ev. Lutheran Church or School. The family wishes to extend gratitude and thankfulness to St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate and loving care for Mom, Dad, and Mike this year. We will always be grateful.