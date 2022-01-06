Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Dorothea DeFlorian
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Joyce Dorothea DeFlorian

Joyce passed away, at the age of 91 years and 10 days, on January 4, 2022, surrounded by family at Mayo Franciscan Healthcare after sustaining a fall in November of 2021.

She was born on December 25, 1930, in Victory, WI to William and Emma (Hass) Paggi. Joyce grew up in Victory and although she was an only child, she was surrounded by a multitude of cousins. There were many stories of times on the Mississippi River, among other escapades. In 1948, she graduated from Viroqua High School, then worked for her father as assistant postmaster at the Victory Post Office/General Store. In 1952, she moved to La Crosse to work at Northern Engraving. Joyce met Bernard (Bud) DeFlorian, and they were married on December 30, 1952, at St Charles in Genoa, WI.

Over the next 69 years, Bud and Joyce raised five children, and nurtured 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Joyce was a working mom, the office manager and bookkeeper for their business, the Sinclair Bulk Distribution Plant. She also worked at the La Crosse Rubber Mills, but her favorite job was as a waitress at the Ridgeview Inn. Joyce enjoyed the customers and made lifelong friends there.

In 1972, Bud and Joyce moved to a farm in Bohemian Valley. For the next 46 years, Joyce was a faithful, hardworking member of St Peter's Catholic Church in Middle Ridge. In 2018, they moved back to La Crosse, and joined Mary Mother of the Church.

Joyce is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Bud; daughters: Julie Keitel, Jayne Jungen, Janet (Mark) Hemmersbach, Joleen (Robert) Trussoni and son Jerome (Laurie) DeFlorian; grandchildren: include Seth (Melissa) Hemmersbach, Lori (Scott) Van Pee, Anne (Chad) Allen, Katherine (Joseph) Bollman, Brian Jungen, Jessica, Keighley and Ryan (Brooke) DeFlorian, Claire and Nicole Trussoni; great grandchildren: Ethan and Caleb Hemmersbach, Connor and Carter Allen, Samantha and Addison Van Pee, Luke and Austin Bollman and baby DeFlorian due in February 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Emma Paggi; infant siblings: Joan and William Paggi; son-in-law Hal Keitel, and many beloved cousins; also, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law: Leonard and Donna DeFlorian, Francis and Beatrice DeFlorian, Mary/Vernon La Due and Robert Heller, Virginia and Dorwin Lord, Jean and Francis Nickelotti, Leona and Eugene Herlitzke, Agnes and Michael Lucey, Bernadette and Joe Hartley and Clara and Jim Clements.

Family and fun were of utmost importance to Joyce. She would never turn down an opportunity to play cards, especially Euchre, Pinochle or 500. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and enjoyed watching the local talent on the UW Men's Basketball. Family was the most valued treasure in her life, and she was a loving, caring and devoted mother and grandmother. There was rarely an event or major milestone that she would miss to celebrate her children and grandchildren's accomplishments.

We miss you Mom/Grandma and are forever grateful for the traditions and love you have modeled that will carry on throughout the generations of our family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany St Joseph Care Center, Dr. John Merfeld and colleagues and the staff at Mayo Franciscan Health 3rd Floor. Extraordinary compassionate care was received from all of you.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St, in La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date at St. Charles Cemetery, Genoa, WI. Due to the increase in the spread of Covid, masks will be mandatory for those in attendance. The service will be livestreamed over the parish's YouTube channel which can be accessed at www.mmoclacrosse.org. Memorials may be made in Joyce's name to Bethany-St Joseph Care Center, Mary, Mother of the Church, or a charity of your choice.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston St., La Crosse, WI
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston St., La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
The link be of family is precious. Joyce not only provided that love but taught all her family that live.
Sondra LeGrand
Friend
January 13, 2022
Bud and Family, wish I could have given you all a hug. I have so many memories of your whole family. I would´ve loved to see how everyone has grown up. How blessed to have been together all these years. My prayers and thoughts are with you all. Love, Dee Dee
Dee Paque (Dawson)
Friend
January 11, 2022
Bud and family Our sympathy. I still use Joyce's BQ recipe. I got it from her at church. We all love it.
Jim & Pat Schermerhorn
January 9, 2022
Sorry to hear of Joyce's passing. I remember all the good times we had at the get togethers when you worked for Goodyear. Great memories. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Theresa Servais
January 6, 2022
I am so very sorry to read about Joyce's passing. I waited on Joyce & Bud many times while I was working at Culver's in La Crosse before I retired. It was always so nice to see them and be able to visit with them. Cherish All of your wonderful memories of Joyce! My Sincere Sympathy to Bud and Family.
Janet Berra
January 6, 2022
I´m so happy we had the chance to enrich our friendship in our Thursday night euchre foursome. You were such a kind-hearted player and it was so enjoyable to play with you to see who won the infamous candy bar. I will miss you! Rest In Peace!
Nancy Sedbrook
January 6, 2022
We met your folks at my brother-in-law George DeFlorian's funeral. I am so glad we had the chance to chat with your Mom and Dad! Our deepest sympathy to the entire family!
Loren Molling
January 6, 2022
Bud: You and your family have our deepest sympathies on the loss of Joyce. We will be with you on Youtube for the service
Richard and Joan Weimar
January 6, 2022
Tim and I wish to send our sympathies to the entire family in the loss of your beloved wife/mother/grandmother.
May God grant her eternal peace.
Tim & Jayne Ballwahn
Jayne Ballwahn
Friend
January 6, 2022
Dear Bud and Family: my sincere sympathy with Joyce's passing.
Sincerely,
Sandra Proksch-Troope
Sandra Proksch-Troope
Acquaintance
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results