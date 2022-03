Joyce E. "Joy" Holthaus

Joyce E. "Joy" Holthaus passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Bethany Riverside.

A graveside service will be held at Onalaska Cemetery 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning September 11, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Joyce's life will be held at a later date.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com