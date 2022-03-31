Joyce Mae Jereczek

ARCADIA - Joyce Mae (Gibbons) Jereczek, 87, of Arcadia, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.

Joyce was born on February 2, 1935, to Leo and Rose (Weiner) Gibbons. She attended Pine Creek Catholic School and Arcadia High School. On May 29, 1956 she married William "Bill" Jereczek at Sacred Heart Parish and together they had two daughters – Sandy and Rocky. They started their married life in Bluff Siding, WI before moving to Dodge, WI for the majority of their life, and then later to Trempealeau, WI.

Joyce began working at 16 years old where she cleaned houses and then started waitressing at Hillside Fish House. She left school after her sophomore year to help her dad on the farm. Later, she worked at Watkins in Winona for 15 years and then at Wincraft for 30 years when she finally retired. Joyce was an avid volunteer where ever there was a need and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish, Pine Creek, WI.

Joyce was always a caregiver for all she came into contact with and was known for "keeping the peace" with everyone; finding the good in all. Time spent with her family was most important especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and playing cards with family and friends, but time with her two sisters was priceless!

Joyce is survived by her daughters: Rocky Lisowski and Sandy Kupietz; granddaughters: Mandy (Curtis) Bisek, Dana (Kyle) DeBell, Ashlee (Matt) Riegel, and Amber (Brian) Walske; great-grandchildren: Sophie and Olivia Bisek, Ramsey and Sloane DeBell, Brianna, Brooklyn, and Aliyah Walske, and Theo Riegel; sisters: Mary Lou Grulkowski and Darlene (Harold) Andre; and her brother, Roger (Luann) Gibbons along with many nieces and nephews that she treated like her own. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents; and brothers: David and Donald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Sacred Heart Parish in Pine Creek, WI with Reverend Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. where there will be a 7:00 p.m. prayer service followed by a rosary at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to mass at church on Saturday. Joyce will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Arcadia Country Club. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com