Joyce Carolyn Kidd

Joyce Carolyn Kidd, 81, of Holmen, passed away in her home on Saturday, June 5, 2021. A prayer service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.