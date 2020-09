Joyce Marie Weibel

Joyce Marie Weibel, born June 27, 1947, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, due to complications of a stroke.

She is survived by her two children, Diana and Matthew Kroll and other relatives.

There will be a private memorial service with family at a later date. Additional information and full obituary may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.