Joyce Anne Micek
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Joyce Anne Micek

Joyce Anne Micek, 79 of La Crosse passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Riverside Transitional Care Center. She was born in Arcadia, Wisconsin on January 25, 1942 to William and Gertrude (Woychik) Micek.

Joyce worked as a registered nurse for many years.

In accordance with Joyce's wish, no service will be held.

Memorials may be sent to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Ct., Onalaska, WI 54650.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 19, 2021.
