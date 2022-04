Joyce Roselyn Urban

ROCKLAND - Joyce Roselyn Urban, 81, of Rockland, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2021 in her home.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Joyce from 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Urban Family Farm, 4875 Iberia Ave., Rockland, WI 54653. Lunch will be served from 12:00 (noon) to 1:00 p.m. The Rev. Don Ehler will officiate. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.