Judith A. Stetzer

Judith A. Stetzer, 64, of La Crosse died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Gundersen Health System.

A private family service will be held with a public visitation from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial following the visitation will be in Burns Cemetery, Bangor. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.