Judith A. Anderson

LOUDON, Tenn. -- Judith A. Anderson (nee Johnson), 74, of Loudon passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Judy was born Sept. 28, 1946, in La Crosse, to Carroll Johnson and Mary (Johnson) Herber.

After graduating from Aquinas High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Judy decided she'd had enough of the Wisconsin winters and headed to the West Coast. She spent the next two decades working as a high school English teacher at various locations, including on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona and at Sherman Indian High School, Elsinore High School, and Ortega High School in California, where she made several life-long friends.

In 1973, while teaching at Sherman, Judy met Steve Anderson, who was working on an electrical project at the school. They were married in 1982. In 1994, Judy relocated to Knoxville, Tenn., with Steve and their daughter, Stefanie. She continued teaching part time in adult education programs, including at Lakeshore Mental Health Institute, until it closed in 2012.

Judy was fun-loving, quick-witted, and always on the go, even while battling cancer. She was a big fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and the Golden State Warriors, an active member of her book and card clubs, a lover of travel (particularly to locations near the ocean), a fierce trivia competitor, and an avid golf, tennis, and pickleball player (always while chewing gum!). Judy also supported several organizations in her community, including the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, East Tennessee Children's Hospital/Fantasy of Trees, Catholic Charities, and the Pregnancy Crisis Center. She could also often be found tending her neighborhood garden, gathering recyclable materials from the golf course and pickleball courts, and cleaning up the highway near her home.

Judy is survived by her husband, Steve; her daughter, Stefanie, of Phoenix, Ariz.; her sister, JayNe Johnson, of Onalaska; her brothers, Butch (Pat Dennison) Johnson, of Trempealeau, William (Teri) Herber of La Crosse, and Daniel (Carrie) Herber of Minneapolis; her sister-in-law, Barbara Johnson, of Madison, Wis.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, David Johnson.

Pursuant to Judy's wishes, no funeral service will be held. A virtual celebration of Judy's life will be held via Zoom March 6, 2021. If you would like further information, please contact Steve Anderson at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or

the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs at www.smokymountainservicedogs.org.