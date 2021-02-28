Menu
Judith A. Anderson

LOUDON, Tenn. -- Judith A. Anderson (nee Johnson), 74, of Loudon passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Judy was born Sept. 28, 1946, in La Crosse, to Carroll Johnson and Mary (Johnson) Herber.

After graduating from Aquinas High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Judy decided she'd had enough of the Wisconsin winters and headed to the West Coast. She spent the next two decades working as a high school English teacher at various locations, including on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona and at Sherman Indian High School, Elsinore High School, and Ortega High School in California, where she made several life-long friends.

In 1973, while teaching at Sherman, Judy met Steve Anderson, who was working on an electrical project at the school. They were married in 1982. In 1994, Judy relocated to Knoxville, Tenn., with Steve and their daughter, Stefanie. She continued teaching part time in adult education programs, including at Lakeshore Mental Health Institute, until it closed in 2012.

Judy was fun-loving, quick-witted, and always on the go, even while battling cancer. She was a big fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and the Golden State Warriors, an active member of her book and card clubs, a lover of travel (particularly to locations near the ocean), a fierce trivia competitor, and an avid golf, tennis, and pickleball player (always while chewing gum!). Judy also supported several organizations in her community, including the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, East Tennessee Children's Hospital/Fantasy of Trees, Catholic Charities, and the Pregnancy Crisis Center. She could also often be found tending her neighborhood garden, gathering recyclable materials from the golf course and pickleball courts, and cleaning up the highway near her home.

Judy is survived by her husband, Steve; her daughter, Stefanie, of Phoenix, Ariz.; her sister, JayNe Johnson, of Onalaska; her brothers, Butch (Pat Dennison) Johnson, of Trempealeau, William (Teri) Herber of La Crosse, and Daniel (Carrie) Herber of Minneapolis; her sister-in-law, Barbara Johnson, of Madison, Wis.; and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, David Johnson.

Pursuant to Judy's wishes, no funeral service will be held. A virtual celebration of Judy's life will be held via Zoom March 6, 2021. If you would like further information, please contact Steve Anderson at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or

the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs at www.smokymountainservicedogs.org.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
TN
We are grateful for the opportunity to meet Judy, become pickleball buddies and then friends. You enriched our lives and we will miss you, sweet lady.
John & Pam
Pam & John Abbott
Friend
March 5, 2021
We only knew Judy for a few short years here in Mesa but we cherish the memories and our times together. We will miss her smiling face and her enthusiasm for life. Our sympathies to her family.

Jim & Rachel
Jim & Rachel Ter Beest
Friend
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Judy passing. She was one of the dearest, sweetest, funniest women I ever met. Judy had a heart of gold, there was nothing she wouldn't do for friends or strangers. I met her years ago at Fort Sanders Health Club where that smile and her sense of humor got me through a lot of exercise classes. She walked the Race for the Cure with me before and after my cancer, I volunteered for her at Fantasy of the Trees and she always brought me bags of donations for Angel Tree. One of her favorite things we talked about was Stefanie. She was so proud of all her accomplishments. My deepest sympathy to Steve, Stephanie and family.
Judie Weisser
March 1, 2021
Bill and Donna Ball
March 1, 2021
To Judy's husband Steve and family, so sorry to hear of Judy's passing from cancer. We were classmates at Aquinas. Even at this age, it is too soon to lose her. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you celebrate her life.
Mary Kamla Stein
February 28, 2021
