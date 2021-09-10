Menu
Judith Leone "Judy" Berekvam
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
1425 Jackson St
La Crosse, WI

Judith "Judy" Leone Berekvam

Judith "Judy" Leone Berekvam passed away at the age of 77, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

A private family funeral service will be held at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A Public graveside remembrance service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at French Island Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Memorials can be sent to c/o Tammy Franzini, W8041 County Rd ZB, Onalaska, WI 54650.

A complete obituary will be provided for Sunday's La Crosse Tribune.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
French Island Cemetery
WI
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
So very sorry to learn of Judys passing. My sincere sympathy to your family....what a neat lady she was. I loved running into you girls and Mom at craft shows and always with some jolly conversation and hugs. She will be so missed but take comfort...she will be your angel always watching over you.
Carol Rendler
Friend
September 12, 2021
