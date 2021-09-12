Judith "Judy" Leone Berekvam

Judith "Judy" Leone Berekvam passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born on November 15, 1943 to Alton & Deloris Evenson.

She married Ron Berekvam on July 6, 1962. Mom & Dad resided on French Island where they raised us five kids. They enjoyed camping in the Valley and playing cards with our Aunts & Uncles. In 1992 they moved to Hixton, WI & purchased Motel 95. They ran the motel for 4 years before Dad passed of a heart attack at the young age of 56. At that time Mom moved to Onalaska. She was so happy to be back in the area to be closer to her children. She went back to work at Bethany on Cass and loved working there with her friend Jan. Together they created many fun activities for the residents, and they had their fair share of shenanigans. She retired at age 62.

She loved knitting and getting together monthly with her knitting guild ladies. She enjoyed her daily calls with her sister Janet. Most weeks she had lunch with her niece Sharon or her son Steve (at Hillbillies) and occasionally other family members would join. She loved going to the casino and her trips to Laughlin. Mom loved to wood craft and was in craft shows with us girls. After our final show for the year, we would take a weekend girls trip and always had so much fun. She also looked forward to the yearly Franzini Family vacations.

Mom will be forever remembered, loved and missed by her daughters: Tammy (Tim) Franzini & Dee (Tom) Forer; her sons Eric: Dan (Sherri) and Steve (Sally) Berekvam. Her grandchildren she so dearly loved: Ryan (Heather) & Matt (Heidi Franzini), Allison (Hans) Huiras & Tyler Forer, Ian Berekvam, Kristen & Carrie Houser. Her great grandchildren that brought her so much joy: Jack & Madyson Franzini and Riley & Hunter Franzini. Mom loved her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren with all her heart.

She is also survived by her sister Janet (Sam) Sokolik, sister-in-law's Darlene Evenson, Alice Lea, Evie Korsten and brother-in-law's Jim (Anne) Berekvam & Doug Berekvam. In addition, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband Ron; sister JoAnne Nordstrom; brother Dennis Evenson; and sister-in-law's: Milda Conrad, Avis Schrandt, Esther Hadley, Rosie Olson, and Diane Clements.

A private family funeral service will be held at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A Public graveside remembrance service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at French Island Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Memorials can be sent to c/o Tammy Franzini, W8041 County Rd ZB, Onalaska, WI 54650.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com