Judith "Judy" Ann Campbell

WESTBY - Judith "Judy" Ann Campbell, age 76, of Westby, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, 2021. She was born January 8, 1945, in Readstown, to Everett and Velma (Shephard) Chroninger. Judy graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha with the Class of 1963. She married Harlan Campbell on June 10, 1991, in Reno, NV. She worked various jobs, most notably 10 years at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Kenosha and 19 years at Wal-Mart in Viroqua.

Survivors include her husband, Harlan Campbell; her children: Pam Mann, Sherry (Bob) DeRose, Archie (Michelle Santos) Dean, Jr., Kevin (Christine) Dean, Rhonda (Hank) Keizer, Terri Hamilton, Travis Campbell, BJ Carson; and a special granddaughter that Judy considered a daughter, Taylor (Colin) McCarthy; 22 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol Kelly; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Joyce Sweeney, Loretta Hansen, and Darlene Patterson; and a brother, Carson Chroninger.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Croix Hospice are appreciated.

A Funeral Service was held at Noon on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Chad Wagner officiated. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Judy was laid to rest at Bear Creek Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Judy's family would like to thank Dr. DeLine, Tamsen Morgan PA-C, and the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.