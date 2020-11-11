Judith 'Judy' Lynn Hauser

CASHTON -- Judith "Judy" Lynn Hauser, 77, of Cashton passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse, with her loving family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.