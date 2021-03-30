Judith 'Judy' A. Rapp

TOMAH -- Judith "Judy" A. Rapp, 80, of Tomah passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born April 13, 1940, the ninth and youngest child of Carl and Kathleen (Bray) Noland. Judy graduated from College High, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., in 1958. She attended Southeast Missouri State College where she met Jerry Rapp. They were married May 28, 1960.

Judy was a talented person and enjoyed participating in the Quilt Club and Doll Club. She was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Melinda (Paul) McCann and Elizabeth (John Daughtery) Rapp; grandchildren, Jeffrey Dupree, Katelyn (Derek) Belcher, Rachel Dupree (Collin Nelson), Chris Persons, Jordan (Micah) McCann, Jennifer McCann, Ethan Rapp, and Gabriel Dunn; nine great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Mike (Sharon) Rapp, Eric (Irene) Rapp; sisters-in-law, Joan Noland, Mary Noland, and Norma Lei Noland. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edward and June Rapp; brothers, Leslie, Gerald (Norma), Harold, Jim and Joe, sisters, Virginia (Tom) Daniel, Ruth (Tom) Schwear, and Barbara Noland.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1221 Lagrange Ave., Tomah. Pastor David Wurdeman will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Tuesday at the church.

A graveside committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Memorials in Judy's memory can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Tomah, or a charity of your choice.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a face covering and use CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures.