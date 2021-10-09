Menu
Judy Woods
Judy Woods

Judy Woods, loving wife, mom, sister, grammy, great grammy, and retired realtor of Atwater, CA, passed away on October 2, 2021, she was 81. Judy was one of six children born to Beatrice Lorraine (Hardie) and Daniel Wayne Mihalovic on December 21, 1939, in La Crosse, WI, where she would spend most of her life. Her high school years were spent at Central High School, where she would meet, and eventually marry, the love of her life, William E. "Bill" Woods.

She worked side by side with her husband, Bill, first managing apartments and then a mobile home community. She eventually obtained her real estate license. Judy was also a ceramics instructor and avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. She and Bill were even joint share owners of the Packers. Judy and Bill moved to Atwater, CA, in 1976, where she continued to work as a realtor. She loved cooking, baking, and had a deep love of butterflies. She was a lifetime member of the VFW. Of all these things that made up Judy Woods' life, first and foremost, she loved her family and made anyone who entered her home feel like part of her family. She instilled in her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids a sense of pride, a strong work ethic, the need for communication, and, most of all, a wholehearted love of life and all that it has to offer.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2016 and her brother, La Monte Mihalovic in 2020.

She is survived by her son, Randy (Donna) Woods; daughter, Brenda (Raymond) McMillan; brothers: Daniel D. (Sandra) Mihalovic, Darryl Mihalovic, Steve Mihalovic and sister, Sue (Dan) Calloway; grandchildren: Kristin (David) Rocha, Cierra (Joshua) Fabrigas, William W. (Samm) Woods, Trevor (Melanie Simons) Sesser and eleven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Winton Cemetery
CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was friends with Bill & Judy through the Len Wood's Family here in La Crosse. My condolences go out to the whole family. So sorry for your loss!!!
Bill Hart
October 11, 2021
I love you,sis, so much! Stay close to us till we see you again!
Susie
Family
October 7, 2021
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
October 6, 2021
