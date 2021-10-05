Julia Beatrice (Malanaphy) Massman

CALEDONIA, MN - Julia Beatrice (Malanaphy) Massman, age 88, of Caledonia, MN passed away peacefully October 2, 2021, surrounded by the love of her husband and family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 513 S. Pine St., Caledonia, MN 55921. On Thursday, October 7, 2021, the Rosary will begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m., prior to the Mass on Friday morning.

A full obituary can be found at https://www.mccormickfuneralhome.net/obituaries/. Cards may be sent to her family in care of: McCormick Funeral Home, 205 East Main Street, Caledonia, MN 55921.