Julie Violet Clements
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Julie Violet Clements

Julie Violet Clements peacefully left this earth Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving husband, children, and siblings. A cherished daughter of Evelyn and Ron Byom, Julie was born Oct. 24, 1958, and lived her young life in Galesville. Julie embodied selfless love. Unceasing in her giving, she tirelessly cared for all in her life without regard to herself - not least of all her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her eyes and smile were always bright with joy and love. She was the kindest, most beautiful soul. She is deeply loved.

Julie attended Viterbo University where she found her calling - nursing, and met the love of her life, Tim Clements. After eloping senior year, Tim and Julie started a beautiful family, and Julie lived out her caring, giving spirit as a nurse and mother. She proudly continued to earn a Master's degree, and returned to teach at Viterbo as a professor, where she inspired her three sons and later her daughter to earn their nursing degrees. Julie practiced her rewarding final years as a nurse practitioner at United Hospital District, with and for colleagues and patients she held deep affection. She lived the rare life in which her vocation and her family expressed the core of her spirit. Julie was a loving, faithful wife, a loving, proud mother, adoring grandmother, devoted friend of many, and selfless provider.

As a wife, her gentle hands gave Tim strength. She carried every detail of their lives, his constant companion. As a mother, her embrace and cheek-kisses affirmed her always love. She celebrated every accomplishment, and listened through every trial. Her children and their spouses, were her greatest gift, and she loved them fiercely. As a grandmother, her morning waffles, and evening baths and stories made her grandkids feel special and safe. As a daughter, she gave friendship and affection, and held Evie's hand as she took her last breath. As a friend, her laughter and presence were as beautiful as her peonies she gifted. As a provider her patients' cares were more important than her own. She was like Jesus in her selflessness.

Julie is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Tim Clements; her four adoring children and spouses, Zachary (Linsie), Jacob (Sarah), Sara Edgar (Byron), and Samuel (Emily); her 10 loving grandchildren, Josephine, Jeremiah, Lukas, Layla, Calvin, Betsy, Carter, Eleanor, Isaiah, and a new grandson arriving in May; mother-in-law, Donna Clements; her sister, Tammie Stegemeyer (Jeff); two brothers, Pete Fry (Karen), and Michael Byom (Sarah); Tim's brothers and sisters, Maria Smith (Jack), Moncia Daly (John), Patrick Clements (Ardyce), Theresa Chapman (Jeff), and Andrew Clements (Annette); life-long friends, Scott and Katie Koenen (Ashley, Tyler, Janelle); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, beloved friends, colleagues, and patients.

Julie is greeted in heaven by her mother, Evelyn; her grandmother, Violet; her father, Ron; her father-in-law, Lawrence; and her granddaughter Finley. Even in death, Julie continues to give. Her last wish was to donate life. Now, because of Julie's gift of organ donation, three lives are saved and many more impacted.

Julie's legacy of selfless love will always burn bright in our hearts. To carry her legacy, the Julie Clements Nursing Scholarship has been set up at Viterbo University. In lieu of flowers or gifts, consider joining in her legacy by giving to her scholarship. Gifts for this purpose may be given either online at https://www.viterbo.edu/advancement/giving-online or to the family.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, Wis., 54601, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at San Damiano Chapel, 900 Viterbo Dr., La Crosse, Wis., 54601. A private celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at San Damiano Chapel. Mass will be live streamed on the San Damiano Chapel's YouTube page which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kA1UI6i3iu4.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Mar
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
San Damiano Chapel
900 Viterbo Dr, La Crosse, WI
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Private - San Damiano Chapel
900 Viterbo Dr, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julie’s smile and warm hello made you feel like you had been lifelong friends.

Her spirit is a legacy. and will always live within my heart.

My love and prayers go out to her family and friends.
Kelly Mc Donald
Friend
April 29, 2021
Dear Tim and family,
When I think of Julie, the first thing that comes to mind is the way her bright and beautiful smile could warm a room. We were co-workers and friends for many years at GHS, and Julie's loving kindness, brilliance in her nursing profession and care of patients, and effervescent personality will always be remembered. My heart goes out to all of you in your great loss.
Jill Blackbourn
Coworker
April 9, 2021
Such a bright and loving soul. Her light will shine in those she touched.
Kathleen Curtis
Coworker
March 30, 2021
Tim and Family, I was so sorry to hear of Julies passing. I did not know Julie well, only for a short time and brief moments but she impressed me as a loving, caring, person. I know she will be missed by all who knew her and all of the lives she touched.
scott kerr
March 18, 2021
Tim and family,
We were very sad to hear of Julie's passing. Sending thoughts, prayers and hugs to all of you.
JOSEPH & Kathy BARTEL
Friend
March 13, 2021
Dear cousins,

Sam and I were saddened at the news of Julie's passing.

We continue to hold up the entire Clements family in prayer to our Lord to comfort and unfold you with His Love.
Sam & Teri Gonzalez
Family
March 13, 2021
Tim and Family,
Our deepest sympathy to all of you in the sudden death of your dear Julie. I so valued her as a mentor and colleague when we worked together early in my career. Her calm and warmth radiated from her. No words can lessen your feelings of loss, but do take some comfort in knowing her spirit lives on in the lives she saved and affected with her loving gift of organ donation. All who have had contact with Julie have been affected by her loving spirit, and what a tribute to her life that is. May you find peace and comfort in the many wonderful memories of her. We will always think of her fondly and with a smile on our lips.
Myrna and Ken Peters
Myrna Peters
March 13, 2021
What a beautiful service for Julie she was my doctor she always took time to visit i would see her around Christmas we share about shopping and baking and our grandchildren so easy to visit with . I will truly miss her God be with you all in the days ahead heaven has gained other Angel
NANCY Droegemueller
March 12, 2021
Much sympathy and love to Julie's family. It was a joy to know and work with Julie at Viterbo. My wish for all of you is to remember and pass on the knowledge, love, caring and character Julie emulated. You were blessed with her presence as we all were. I am so sorry it ended far too soon.
Nancy Danou
Coworker
March 12, 2021
Dearest Clements family,
We are so saddened by Julie’s sudden passing. She was everything that your beautifully written tribute conveyed. Prayers for comfort and peace to you. May the many memories help to ease your pain. Thinking of you often.
Myron and Jackie
Jackie Lueth
Friend
March 12, 2021
Clements Family,
We are so incredibly sorry for your loss. We pray you find comfort and peace in your memories together. You will be in our thoughts and prayers in the days to come. Hugs to you all. ❤
Mike & Arica Peters
Friend
March 11, 2021
Dear Tim and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult of times. Julie was one of the finest people I have ever known, and she did way more than her fair share in contributing to humanity, through her actions, her work, and her family. May that and your memories bring you great comfort. She will be terribly missed.
Rich and Mary Jo Kelsey
Friend
March 11, 2021
UHD Laboratory Staff
March 11, 2021
Tim and family, You are in are thoughts and prayers. We only met Julie once but remember that warm and wonderful eve we spent in your home. The world has lost a wonderful person but she lives on in the memories of those who had the privilege of experiencing her presence. Paul & Ginny Knudtson
Paul Knudtson
Friend
March 11, 2021
Such a beautiful human being-inside and out! She was my Nursing Instructor at Viterbo and I remember her as a wonderful teacher and mentor who was kind and approachable. Her smile brightened the room! My sympathies to her family! Sincerely, Carrie
Carrie L Lapham
March 11, 2021
Tim and family,
I am so sorry Julie was taken from all of you way too soon. She was one of the truly kind and caring souls in this world, and so many people will miss her smile and loving touch. I'll always remember her great sense of humor and how she smiled and lovingly rolled her eyes when Tim said something silly at the Big Chill weekends. I know Dave is welcoming her to Heaven!
Mariette Donovan
Friend
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss
Linda Hammann
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
Julie was a very loving soul. She treated me with kindness and respect and always greeted me with a warm smile. She will be missed. My prayers are with you all!
Dr. Carol Follingstad
Coworker
March 10, 2021
Jake and Sam, I know you are going through a tough time, and I can’t imagine how difficult it has been for you to lose your mom. I’m sure she was so proud of you and loved your family dearly. You are both clearly living examples of her legacy. We are all thinking of you at work, and hope to see you soon.
Peter Schams
Coworker
March 10, 2021
Our many thoughts and prayers are with you and your family❣Julie has left a lasting legacy of love for family and friends, and compassion and caring for all her patients. We are all better for having met her. God’s blessings on Julie and you her family
Gene and Cindy Tonne
Cindy Tonne
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My sincere sympathy to the family.
Kendra Dobie
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
Dear Tim and other family of Julie - please accept the sincere sympathy of your cousins, the Gerhard and Rose Dischler family: Sr. Rose Marie, Arlene, Ralph, Francis, Fr. Raymond, Gary, Ruth Ann, Alan, and Steven. Julie and you are being remembered in our prayers.
Raymond Dischler
Family
March 10, 2021
Tim and family I am sorry for your loss you are a good man Tim your wife was a wonderful person to God bless you Tim again I'm sorry for your loss
Charles Rummens
Coworker
March 9, 2021
Jake and Sam, so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Byron Fields
Classmate
March 9, 2021
Tim and Family: I'm so sorry to hear about Julie's passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with you...
Rose Grosskreutz
Friend
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I knew Julie in her medical role of Nurse Practitioner here at UHD. She was awesome!!!
Dar Hilpipre
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
Tim and family,
I met you and Julie back in early 70’s when we worked together at Shopko north .
I am so sorry for your loss and sending hugs and prayers your way.
PJ.
Paul Johnson
Paul Johnson
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
A wonderful lady , a wonderful nurse practitioner!!! You have our sympathy ❤ She will be so missed!!
Rhonda Lloyd
March 9, 2021
Her knowledge, her gentleness, her listening ears, and genuine compassion made Julie much more than my provider, she was my friend. She will be deeply missed. My prayers and sympathies to all who loved her.
Mary Beyer
Friend
March 9, 2021
Tim and Family my deepest sympathies. Julie was a beautiful person she will surely be missed.
Kathy Jorgensen
Friend
March 9, 2021
Tim and family, our deepest sympathies to you and your family. We pray you find comfort in all the great memories you have shared together. May God bring you peace!
Wokasch Family
Coworker
March 9, 2021
The lord certainly took a good one. Julie was my provider and always felt well taken care of. She will be missed. My deepest sympathy to all who loved Julie.
Barbara Murphy
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
Dear Tim and family, There are few words to adequately express how deep our sorrow is at this time of unfathomable loss. Julie meant the world to our parents, as she did to each and everyone of us. She will never be forgotten by the Rose family. Our deepest sympathy to each of you. You are in our thoughts and prayers.❤
The Verret Family
Friend
March 9, 2021
Honored to have had Julie as a co-worker, provider and friend. She will be truly missed. Sincere sympathies to the family.
Jean Murphy
Friend
March 9, 2021
Tim, I am so sorry for your loss. I recognized her beautiful face as soon as I saw her picture. She was such a sweet, lovely person. The day we moved into our house , she was there helping to get my kitchen in order. My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Mona Malszycki
March 9, 2021
When I had to choose a new doctor because of insurance I was devastated...Julie came highly recommended and I was very familiar with her through our kids and the community. After my first appointment with her I left with a big smile, calm soul and a heart of gratitude to Jesus for her and her care. I was warmly touched by her compassion, expertise and warm spirit. My heart aches for her precious family...her Light will be greatly missed but most definitely will shine on in the hearts of the lives she loved and touched. I pray for His peace and presence to be felt by all who loved her.
Pam Brolsma
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go to you Tim and your Families.
Deb Fitzpatrick
Friend
March 9, 2021
Julie was my Doctor of whom I Loved dearly. I was saddened and heart broken when I heard of her death. It feels like I have lost a sister. She was such a caring person and I will truly miss her. May God be with you all. She left a print on my life for sure. I can't imagine the pain you all are going through losing her. My sympathy to you all.
Susan Hauskins
Friend
March 9, 2021
Our hearts are heavy and sad for this loss of Julie to her family and patients she served. Thoughts of comfort to her family now and in the days to come. Her beautiful earthly life touched so many lives.
Linda Heath
March 9, 2021
I always looked up to Julie. She played VB in high school. She was a senior and I was a freshman on the VB team. The same was true at Viterbo. She was a senior nursing student and I was a freshman nursing student. Death leaves a heartache but love leaves many memories no one can steal. God bless the treasured memories of Julie Clements.
Lynnae Salzwedel Schatz
March 9, 2021
MY HEART ❤ is BROKEN for All of YOU. I Loved this SPECIAL Little Lady. GOD BLESS.
Val Hall
Friend
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy. I had the pleasure to work with Julie for a time and her caring loving nature will always be how I remember her. She was truly a beautiful person and will be greatly missed
Cheryl Culbertson
Coworker
March 8, 2021
Tim and Family, we are so sorry to hear about Julie. She was a beautiful, kind and caring person. You have our deepest sympathy.
Kevin and Jody Hemann
March 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My sympathy to you all.
Donna Jensen
Acquaintance
March 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
What I will miss most about Julie is her calming and caring voice.
Lindsey Dahl
Coworker
March 8, 2021
Julie truly was one of God’s angels among us on this earth. God’s blessings to you❤❤❤
Bev Goerish
Coworker
March 8, 2021
Julie was such a beautiful person inside and out. Such an inspiration to all she cared for. I will miss her beautiful smile and caring voice. I learned so much from her early in my career. She was a wonderful mentor and friend. My deepest sympathies to her wonderful family. May God provide you all comfort in the days to come. God bless you all. ❤
Jen Von Bank
Friend
March 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the entire family.
Dennis & Ellen Thompson
March 8, 2021
My sincere sympathies to the family
Darcy Jones
Acquaintance
March 8, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Julie’s passing. She was a very special lady, and will be missed dearly by all. You’re family is in our thoughts and prayers. Mark and Julie Paskey
Julie Paskey
Acquaintance
March 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are blessed to have met Julie.
Greg and Paula Straub
Friend
March 8, 2021
What an honor to have had this extraordinary woman as a colleague and friend. Julie was a tireless teacher and supporter of not only her nurse practitioner students, but her teaching colleagues as well. To have also had her as a friend was one of the greatest gifts of my life. I love you, dear friend. You will always be in my heart.
Dorie Beres
Friend
March 8, 2021
Tim and family, my deepest sympathies to you all. She is loved and respected by so many. She genuinely cared for every person she came in contact with. I was blessed to work with Julie for all of my career. Love and peace to you.
Nicole Meyers
Coworker
March 8, 2021
