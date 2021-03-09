Julie Violet Clements

Julie Violet Clements peacefully left this earth Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving husband, children, and siblings. A cherished daughter of Evelyn and Ron Byom, Julie was born Oct. 24, 1958, and lived her young life in Galesville. Julie embodied selfless love. Unceasing in her giving, she tirelessly cared for all in her life without regard to herself - not least of all her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her eyes and smile were always bright with joy and love. She was the kindest, most beautiful soul. She is deeply loved.

Julie attended Viterbo University where she found her calling - nursing, and met the love of her life, Tim Clements. After eloping senior year, Tim and Julie started a beautiful family, and Julie lived out her caring, giving spirit as a nurse and mother. She proudly continued to earn a Master's degree, and returned to teach at Viterbo as a professor, where she inspired her three sons and later her daughter to earn their nursing degrees. Julie practiced her rewarding final years as a nurse practitioner at United Hospital District, with and for colleagues and patients she held deep affection. She lived the rare life in which her vocation and her family expressed the core of her spirit. Julie was a loving, faithful wife, a loving, proud mother, adoring grandmother, devoted friend of many, and selfless provider.

As a wife, her gentle hands gave Tim strength. She carried every detail of their lives, his constant companion. As a mother, her embrace and cheek-kisses affirmed her always love. She celebrated every accomplishment, and listened through every trial. Her children and their spouses, were her greatest gift, and she loved them fiercely. As a grandmother, her morning waffles, and evening baths and stories made her grandkids feel special and safe. As a daughter, she gave friendship and affection, and held Evie's hand as she took her last breath. As a friend, her laughter and presence were as beautiful as her peonies she gifted. As a provider her patients' cares were more important than her own. She was like Jesus in her selflessness.

Julie is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Tim Clements; her four adoring children and spouses, Zachary (Linsie), Jacob (Sarah), Sara Edgar (Byron), and Samuel (Emily); her 10 loving grandchildren, Josephine, Jeremiah, Lukas, Layla, Calvin, Betsy, Carter, Eleanor, Isaiah, and a new grandson arriving in May; mother-in-law, Donna Clements; her sister, Tammie Stegemeyer (Jeff); two brothers, Pete Fry (Karen), and Michael Byom (Sarah); Tim's brothers and sisters, Maria Smith (Jack), Moncia Daly (John), Patrick Clements (Ardyce), Theresa Chapman (Jeff), and Andrew Clements (Annette); life-long friends, Scott and Katie Koenen (Ashley, Tyler, Janelle); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, beloved friends, colleagues, and patients.

Julie is greeted in heaven by her mother, Evelyn; her grandmother, Violet; her father, Ron; her father-in-law, Lawrence; and her granddaughter Finley. Even in death, Julie continues to give. Her last wish was to donate life. Now, because of Julie's gift of organ donation, three lives are saved and many more impacted.

Julie's legacy of selfless love will always burn bright in our hearts. To carry her legacy, the Julie Clements Nursing Scholarship has been set up at Viterbo University. In lieu of flowers or gifts, consider joining in her legacy by giving to her scholarship. Gifts for this purpose may be given either online at https://www.viterbo.edu/advancement/giving-online or to the family.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, Wis., 54601, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at San Damiano Chapel, 900 Viterbo Dr., La Crosse, Wis., 54601. A private celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at San Damiano Chapel. Mass will be live streamed on the San Damiano Chapel's YouTube page which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kA1UI6i3iu4.