Julie Ann Rose

LA CROSSE - Julie Ann Rose, 65, of La Crosse, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Black River Falls.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. To view her obituary in its entirety and leave her family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.couleecremation.com.

Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements.