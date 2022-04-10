Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julie Ann Rose
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Send Flowers

Julie Ann Rose

LA CROSSE - Julie Ann Rose, 65, of La Crosse, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Black River Falls.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. To view her obituary in its entirety and leave her family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.couleecremation.com.

Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
WI
Apr
16
Service
11:00a.m.
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Coulee Region Cremation Group
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coulee Region Cremation Group The Gathering Place Event Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.