Julie Jean Skemp

MADISON - Julie Jean Skemp of Madison, WI passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the age of 54, with her beloved dog by her side and her devoted friend Dave nearby.

Born in La Crosse on March 29, 1967 to Dr. Samuel J. and Jean M. Skemp, Julie's amazing smile and outgoing nature grabbed the hearts of many from an early age and she forged many meaningful friendships throughout her life. She was a vibrant, outgoing, and loving person who loved to laugh, debate, and engage with people from all walks of life. Since her passing, we have enjoyed hearing stories of the many unique adventures her energetic and impassioned spirit was able to share with others while she was living in La Crosse, Sarasota, Madison, and Philadelphia and while traveling in New Zealand, Thailand and other countries.

Julie searched out knowledge her whole life, she was passionate about literature, and excelled academically. She attended St. Pius Grade School in La Crosse, followed by Aquinas High School. Julie studied at the New College of Florida, and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was a PhD candidate at Rutgers University where she received a full graduate scholarship. In many ways, Julie was a luminary, her brilliant ideas and insights having the potential to become truly transformational for anyone who listened.

She is deeply missed by many friends and family members. Surviving family members include parents Sam and Jean Skemp; siblings: Matt Skemp, Andrew Skemp (Ana), Jeffrey Skemp (Caroline), Sheila Skemp, Sam Skemp Jr (Sandy); and a number of nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to all of Julie's friends, in particular Dave, who brightened her days these last years.

A quote shared by a special friend-

"All that makes you fragile and fierce and clever and powerful and wounded and creative and layered and thoughtful and moody and spiritual and wild and delicate can be described in one single word; lovely." Beau Taplin

"Bloom now, bloom free." A memorial celebration will be held at a future date.

Memorials for Julie can be directed toward a local Humane Society, the La Crosse Community Foundation for the Black Empowerment Fund created by her parents, or the Coulee Recovery Center in La Crosse, WI.