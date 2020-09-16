Menu
Karen Gail Jostad

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Karen Gail Jostad, 71, passed away at home in Caledonia Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia Chapel, (Masks required). A remembrance book will be available for guests to share memories of Karen. Graveside memorial services 1 p.m. Sept. 19, at Zion Cemetery, Brownsville, Minn. Private celebration of life held later that day. Memorials preferred to Touching Moments Animal Assisted Therapy, 8526 Union Ridge Drive, Hokah, MN 55941; or ISD 299 Foundation PO Box 65 Caledonia, MN 55921; or La Crescent Animal Rescue PO Box 112 La Crescent, MN 55947. To view Karen's obituary in its entirety please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
