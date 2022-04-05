Karen A. Hansen (nee Vadnais)

Karen A. Hansen (nee Vadnais) born on June 6, 1950, she was raised in White Bear Lake, MN and passed away on April 1, 2022. Karen moved to LaCrosse, WI in 1976 until she returned to the St. Paul/Minneapolis area in 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents George & Frances (nee McHugh) Vadnais and infant brother Michael George Vadnais.

Karen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Allan; sons: Eric (Megan) & their children Charlie, Gavin & Hailey, Brian (Sarah Maschka) & their children Jack, Kyra & Mia and Kevin & his daughters Emma & Sophia; siblings: Jerry Vadnais (Arlene), Terry Vadnais (Pam) & Sue Crothers (Jim); nieces; nephews; many many relatives & friends.

Karen was a volunteer with Birthright in LaCrosse, her church and her community. Formerly employed by the Diocese of LaCrosse and retired from UW-LaCrosse.

Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, April 7th at 11:30 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Church Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, April 6th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m. at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake and one hour before the Mass on Thursday at church.

Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangement MuellerMemorial.com - 65-429-4944.