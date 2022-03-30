Karen M. Nordstrom

LA CROSSE - Karen M. Nordstrom, 65, of La Crosse, WI, died peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Rochester, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mary Mother of The Church Parish. Entombment will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow from Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services.