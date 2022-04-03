Karen Marie Nordstrom

LA CROSSE - Karen Marie Nordstrom, 65, of La Crosse, WI, passed peacefully into the arms of God, surrounded by family, on Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022, at Mayo Clinic - St. Mary's Campus, in Rochester, MN.

Karen triumphed over many obstacles in life, but her challenges with heart disease, in addition to rheumatoid arthritis and Hodgkin's-lymphoma, were too much to overcome.

Karen was born on May 4, 1956, to Isadore "Ike" and Alvina (Breidel) Clements at St. Ann's Hospital in La Crosse, WI. She was baptized into the Catholic faith at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in La Crosse. Karen moved to St. Joseph Ridge with her family and lived there the remainder of her childhood. Karen attended St. Joseph Ridge Catholic school till the 7th grade, then she attended West Salem Public school, graduating with the Class of 1974 at West Salem High School. Karen worked at the Villa St. Joseph as a Nurse's Aide for three-years during high school, and another year after graduation. Karen attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, MN, graduating in the spring of 1976. She attained her nursing license and began working as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Francis Hospital in July of 1976. Upon retirement with the Mayo Clinic of La Crosse in 2017, Karen was honored with 40-years of service, with her last 20-years spent in Internal Medicine – Rheumatology.

In 1981.

Karen married Bruce Nordstrom and they lived most of their married life in La Crosse. Karen enjoyed attending sporting events, especially baseball, with family and friends. Karen and Bruce escorted Jay Buckley Baseball Tours for many years, and were season ticket holders of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. They also spent time as Oktoberfest Grenadiers and were on the National Ski Patrol at Mt. La Crosse Ski Area. Karen and Bruce were very fond of their children and grandchildren, and loved to travel, visit, and spend time with them at every opportunity.

After retirement, Karen took care of her parents for several years so they could remain in their home. She volunteered for several years with Catholic Charities at the Warming Center in La Crosse and was also a Eucharistic Minister of holy communion at Mary Mother of the Church for many years. She often volunteered to assist neighbors with errands.

Karen was always a very proud person and strived for perfection in all that she did. She lived a life of service to others, always lending a hand during times of need. She will be remembered for her kindness, often taking care of others before herself. Not only did she love to bake and cook, she also enjoyed sharing her gifts with friends and neighbors.

Karen took great pleasure in her steadfast friendship with the "girls," Vicki, Carole, Angie, Diane, Kristie, Lynn, Therese, Barb, Marylou, and Anita. Once a month they enjoyed lunch and shopping. Karen also befriended Mary Lou Clements and Shirley Cox, neighbors who became close friends over time.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother andfather.

Karen is survived by her husband, Bruce; her brother, Ken Clements and wife Joyce Short-Clements, of Albuquerque, NM; stepson Todd Nordstrom and children: Sienna and Lucas, of Honolulu, HI; stepson Ryan Nordstrom and partner Marin Millen, of San Diego, CA; several aunts and uncles, many cousins and countless friends.

The family would also like to give thanks to the countless doctors, nurses, and various other professionals who tried valiantly to give Karen a better life.

Karen was a real fighter. During her time here, she was confronted with, and overcame, many health challenges; now she continues her journey free of pain and suffering. We can all smile knowing Karen is watching over us from heaven and encouraging us to keep chasing our dreams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse WI. 54601. Rev. Brian Konopa will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Peace Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Friday morning at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mary Mother of the Church Parish.

Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.