Karen I. Schroeder
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI

Karen I. Schroeder

KIEL - Karen I. Schroeder, age 79 of Kiel, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2021 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (423 Fremont Street, Kiel) with Rev. Carl Diedrichs as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Karen will be laid to rest in a family ceremony at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cashton, WI.

Please visit www.meiselwitzfh.com to send online condolences and view the complete obituary.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
423 Fremont Street, Kiel, WI
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
423 Fremont Street, Kiel, WI
Sep
25
Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery
Cashton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. She was always a very neat person. I remember her being on the top of our pyramid in tumbling. So much fun!
Jan Jenson(Janice Lee)
September 14, 2021
