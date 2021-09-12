Karen I. Schroeder

KIEL - Karen I. Schroeder, age 79 of Kiel, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2021 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (423 Fremont Street, Kiel) with Rev. Carl Diedrichs as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Karen will be laid to rest in a family ceremony at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cashton, WI.

