Karl W. Haverly

WEST SALEM -- Karl W. Haverly, 84, of West Salem passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family in their time of need.