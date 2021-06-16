Karl N. Zenk

Karl N. Zenk, 60, of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from a cardiac event. He was born on March 21, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN to Russell and Barbara (Bevan) Zenk. Karl attended Central High School in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology in 1986 with a Bachelor's Degree in Geology. After college, he moved to La Crosse for work and fell in love with the city.

Karl always loved the outdoors and spent much of his free time hunting, camping, boating and fishing. He enjoyed playing with his kids when they were young, and as they got older, he spent hundreds of hours each summer on the river with them. Karl was involved in Blessed Sacrament Church and often volunteered as a "lunch lady" while his children attended school there. Karl was known by everyone for his unique sense of humor and his laid-back attitude. Karl had an over 20-year professional career in the environmental services industry. Incidentally, he had an impressive collection of various rocks that dwindled in size every time he moved. For the last 10 years Karl has owned and operated a business he created renovating historic homes around the La Crosse area. He was fascinated by the local La Crosse architecture, and found his niche in restoring the beauty and functionality of these homes.

Karl is survived by two daughters: Rachael Zenk of Woodbury, MN and Rebecca Zenk (fiance John Cokins) of Minneapolis, MN: three sisters: Ann (Ray) Croaston of Minneapolis, Alison (Vern) Plant of Minneapolis and Jessica Zenk of Viroqua, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Zachary Zenk.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. There will also be a Celebration of Life for Karl on a later date in July in the Twin Cities, for those who would like to gather and share their memories of Karl. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.