La Crosse Tribune
Karl N. Zenk
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Karl N. Zenk

Karl N. Zenk, 60, of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from a cardiac event. He was born on March 21, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN to Russell and Barbara (Bevan) Zenk. Karl attended Central High School in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology in 1986 with a Bachelor's Degree in Geology. After college, he moved to La Crosse for work and fell in love with the city.

Karl always loved the outdoors and spent much of his free time hunting, camping, boating and fishing. He enjoyed playing with his kids when they were young, and as they got older, he spent hundreds of hours each summer on the river with them. Karl was involved in Blessed Sacrament Church and often volunteered as a "lunch lady" while his children attended school there. Karl was known by everyone for his unique sense of humor and his laid-back attitude. Karl had an over 20-year professional career in the environmental services industry. Incidentally, he had an impressive collection of various rocks that dwindled in size every time he moved. For the last 10 years Karl has owned and operated a business he created renovating historic homes around the La Crosse area. He was fascinated by the local La Crosse architecture, and found his niche in restoring the beauty and functionality of these homes.

Karl is survived by two daughters: Rachael Zenk of Woodbury, MN and Rebecca Zenk (fiance John Cokins) of Minneapolis, MN: three sisters: Ann (Ray) Croaston of Minneapolis, Alison (Vern) Plant of Minneapolis and Jessica Zenk of Viroqua, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Zachary Zenk.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. There will also be a Celebration of Life for Karl on a later date in July in the Twin Cities, for those who would like to gather and share their memories of Karl. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Karl was our La Crosse Ducks Unlimited Chairman for two years. Good guy gone too soon. RIP Brother!
David Justus
Friend
July 2, 2021
Karl successfully tackled a number of tricky projects in our older home, doing a fantastic job. I enjoyed his company and humor and send my sympathy to his family.
Laura Siitari
Acquaintance
June 29, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Karl at Braun Intertech when I first came back from Nashville. Always a good time great work ethics and took pride in his trade. Karl was a good guy. May he rest in peace. Gone way too young. Fly high my friend...
dan berger
June 29, 2021
Karl, was my younger cousin that we would call each other and share some stories, talk about business, joke and laugh together. We became closer as we got older and I will miss him and all the conversions we had together. I Love you my friend!
Mark Hall
Family
June 28, 2021
Everyone enjoyed riding in Karl’s “Escalade” as he liked to call it. Forever young at heart. Godspeed Karl!
Balasugaramen Mohammed
Friend
June 19, 2021
Love you Karl. R.I.P.
Lizz Merrell Strong Paulson
Classmate
June 17, 2021
I remember first meeting Karl when he was about 10 years old, and hearing stories of his adventures from his mom Judy. He was quite a character early on and grew into a fine man and father.
Andrea Canter
Friend
June 16, 2021
Karl, I will always remember our duck hunting adventures with a smile. We had some fun times.

Rachael, Rebecca and Belinda, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Joseph Mazanec
Friend
June 16, 2021
Karl and I had great times out on the river duck hunting out of the taj mahal ( a great blind we built on a bluebird day). Lots of laughs and solving all the worlds problems were had in that blind. You will be greatly missed Karl.
Bob Maier
Bob Maier
June 16, 2021
Karl, I remember always your relaxed attitude. You were always fun to be around. You will be missed here.
Belinda, you and your Family are in my prayers.
Barton Whyte Whyte
Friend
June 16, 2021
Always had fun with you when you were around the Traynor Household. You will be missed. My condolences to the Zenk Family for your loss. Karl was fun to be around and he made me laugh many times!
Jason May
Family
June 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathy, we will always remember Karl with a. Smile!
Mike and Cindy Duffy
Family
June 16, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Karl was our neighbor and we will miss him. We will keep your whole family in our prayers during this difficult time.
Cindi & Rick Kyte
Friend
June 15, 2021
