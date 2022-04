Karleen Kay Miller

Karleen Kay Miller, 82, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Onalaska Care Center. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with a visitation prior beginning at 1 p.m. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.