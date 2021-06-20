Kathryn "Kappy" Tausche

Kathryn "Kappy" Tausche passed away on November 1, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on June 25, 1925 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Emma and John Gaffney and grew up in a working class neighborhood on Green Bay's west side, the youngest of seven children.

Her siblings contributed when times got tough, especially during the depression, and Kappy learned early to be thankful for what she had, not upset by what she was lacking. To her, the glass was always half full, never half empty.

She attended Carroll College in Waukesha, WI. It was there that she met Dick Tausche and in short time, their good friendship became true love.

Kappy and Dick were married on August 28, 1948 and moved to La Crosse, Dick's hometown and a city that she grew to love. They had a wonderful life together, soon welcomed three children, stayed busy with family and friends, summer vacations and a passion for sports, especially golf. They were long-time members of the La Crosse Country Club and she continued to play golf and tennis into her late 80's.

Kappy spent many happy retirement years at their home in Winter Haven, FL. She remained active in the PEO Sisterhood for 66 years, belonging to chapters in La Crosse and Florida. And, she was a loving caregiver for Dick, who passed away from Alzheimer's in 2000.

After making the transition to assisted living, attendants grew very fond of Kappy. Many sought her advice and left her room inspired. When her health declined and her life reached its final stage, a steady stream of workers visited her bedside.

Kappy is survived by her children: Julie Halverson (Rich) of Marion IN, Kurt Tausche (Karen) of Atlanta GA and Katie Smith (Dennis) of Prior Lake MN; her six grandchildren: Nic Halverson (Jessica Pupovac) of Chicago, IL, Adam Halverson (Nedda Soltani) of Los Angeles CA, Christopher Tausche of Atlanta GA, Kayla Tausche (Jeff Izant) of Washington D.C., Julie Smith Erskin (Matt) of Houston TX, and Ryan Smith (Natalie Huckle) of Minneapolis MN. She also had four great-grandchildren: Lenox Halverson, CeCe Izant, Reiman Erskin and Grace Izant.

Kappy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; brothers: Albert, Robert, Pete and Jack Gaffney; sisters: Johanna Armstrong and Eleanor Van Slyke, Godson John Gaffney, Jr.; and special friend Charlie Mathys. Special friend Bill Welch died soon after Kappy's passing.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Kappy Tausche on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Faith & Life Center at Bethany Riverside Transitional Care, 2575 7th Street South in La Crosse.

Her family wishes to thank to staff of The Willows and Eagle Crest South for their love and care during her residencies.

Memorials preferred to Eagle Crest Communities, P.O. Box 2468, LaCrosse, Wisconsin 54602 or online at eaglecrestlife.org/donate. All gifts will be be designated to benefit the Tuition Incentive Program and Employee Appreciation Fund.