Kathy Lou Craig
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson-Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta
211 W Oak St
Sparta, WI

Kathy Lou Craig

SPARTA - Kathy Lou Craig, age 73, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the River Road Estates in Sparta, WI.

She was born May 4, 1948, to Milan and Joan (Pfaff) Craig in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was a 1966 graduate of Logan High School. She is survived by her siblings: Karen Smaby of Onalaska, WI and Kevin Craig. She was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside funeral services will be held at the Burr Oak Lutheran Cemetery in Mindoro, Wisconsin, beside her parents at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
