Kathy Rondestvedt

Kathy Rondestvedt, 71, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Kathy was born Dec. 22, 1948, in Viroqua, the daughter of Melvin and Colleen Harris. She attended Viroqua High School, graduating in 1967. Kathy went to UW-Eau Claire and earned a degree in social work. On March 28, 1970, she was united in marriage to Sandy Rondestvedt. To this union two children were born, Iver and Colette.

Kathy worked for Coulee Youth Centers in La Crosse, as a social worker for over 40 years. She earned a Master of education professional development from UW-La Crosse. Kathy had many children that she helped in her career. She would keep in touch with many of them to see how they were doing and was always willing to help if she could. Kathy's favorite pastime was reading. After work she liked to sit down and unwind with a good book. Kathy was passionate about sports. She always had some game on the TV. Her favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals, but it didn't matter what sport, she would cheer and jump around for her favorite teams. She loved the outdoors and to go out on the boat and cruise the Mississippi, with her family. She enjoyed going out in the woods, hunting and just being in nature.

Kathy is survived by her one daughter, Colette (Shawn) Sill of La Crosse; one son, Iver (Janell) Rondestvedt of Altoona, Wis.; three grandchildren, Julia Sill, Ty and Josie Rondestvedt. Kathy is also survived by her brother, Clary Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home-Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Steven Oldre will officiate. Burial to follow at Manning Cemetery in Readstown, Vernon County, Wis. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. CDC Covid-19 regulations will be adhered to.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.jandtfredrickson.com.