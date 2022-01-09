Keith D. Nelson

ONALASKA - Keith D. Nelson, 92, of Onalaska passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 3, 1930, in La Crosse to Everette and Josephine (Williams) Nelson. Keith was a veteran of the United States Army. On June 22, 1951, he married Helen Inglett and she preceded him in death on November 21, 2020. Keith worked at the La Crosse Cooler Company for many years.

He is survived by one daughter, Karin Cram and her husband, Scott McDougall; one son, Gary Nelson; two grandchildren, Stacy (Justin) Proulx, and Cristyn Cram; two great-grandchildren, Christian and Emma Proulx; one brother, Jack (Margaret) Nelson; one sister-in-law, Sharon Inglett, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Keith was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Nadine (LaVerne) Privet; one sister-in-law, Lorraine (Klaus) Artschwager; and one brother-in-law, Robert Inglett.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Debbie King-Quale will officiate. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 11:30 AM until the time of service. The family requries that all attending wear masks.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.