Keith D. Nelson
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Keith D. Nelson

ONALASKA - Keith D. Nelson, 92, of Onalaska passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 3, 1930, in La Crosse to Everette and Josephine (Williams) Nelson. Keith was a veteran of the United States Army. On June 22, 1951, he married Helen Inglett and she preceded him in death on November 21, 2020. Keith worked at the La Crosse Cooler Company for many years.

He is survived by one daughter, Karin Cram and her husband, Scott McDougall; one son, Gary Nelson; two grandchildren, Stacy (Justin) Proulx, and Cristyn Cram; two great-grandchildren, Christian and Emma Proulx; one brother, Jack (Margaret) Nelson; one sister-in-law, Sharon Inglett, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Keith was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Nadine (LaVerne) Privet; one sister-in-law, Lorraine (Klaus) Artschwager; and one brother-in-law, Robert Inglett.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Debbie King-Quale will officiate. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 11:30 AM until the time of service. The family requries that all attending wear masks.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Nelson's passing. He was a gem! I delivered meals to him this past year and enjoyed catching up with him weekly. He always spoke highly of his two children and was happy he was able to see his grandchildren recently. May your memories of him soothe your loss and bring a smile to your face.
Angie Breiling
Other
January 24, 2022
I had the pleasure of getting to know Helen for years as I did her hair. I also enjoyed visiting with Keith. What a great couple! I didn't know Helen passed away. Just happened to see that Keith had. My condolences to the family. She talked so highly of her children!
Linda Merten
January 11, 2022
R I P Keith & Helen. Your wedding ring bearer of long ago. A super couple.
Robert Snodgrass
January 9, 2022
My sincere sympathy to Karin and Gary to your father's passing. I have many treasured memories of your loving parents. I have been honored to have known and I feel a part of your family. I am sorry that I won't be able to attend the visitation. My thoughts will be with you and be good to each other my friends. Sending lots of love. Karla
Karla Heyer
Family
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry that I will not be able to attend the visitation. Keith, Helen and family have been very special to me. I have been honored to have known such a loving family and the memories are so important to me and will not be forgotten. Be good to each other and I know the memories of your loving parents will always be treasured to so many people.
Karla Heyer
Family
January 9, 2022
