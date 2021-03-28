Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kelly M. Hass
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S
La Crosse, WI

Kelly M. Hass

Kelly M. Hass, 62, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Gundersen Health System,La Crosse. She was born in South Milwaukee, April 6, 1958, to Donald and Patricia (Keegan) Sackmaster. She married Frank Hass April 13, 1996, in St. James the Less Catholic Church, La Crosse.

She graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1976. She loved shopping, traveling, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Frank Hass; daughter, Shannon McArthur; son, Erin (Rebecca) McArthur; three grandchildren, Brenden, Callen and Cara McArthur. She is also survived by her siblings, Katie (Rick) Hilpert, Donald Sackmaster, Kris (Gil) Brzezinski, and Kerry (Scott) Strittmater; many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Sackmaster.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Children's Miracle Network.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
You will be greatly missed
Karen Schabla
Family
March 29, 2021
Deepest sympathy and prayers to your family at this time.
Joseph Howard
March 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear. Kelly had such an infectious laugh and smile that will be greatly missed! Condolences to her family.
Dawn
March 29, 2021
I will forever miss your smiling face at Flipside..
Tonya Van Riper
March 28, 2021
Oh Kelly - will miss your smiling face. We worked together so long. My thoughts go to your family at this sad time.
Cynthia L Haar
March 28, 2021
So incrediblely sorry to hear of Kelly's passing. She was always fun & welcoming when I came to LaCrosse to visit. Deepest sympathies to all of her family.
Mya Kondrat
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results