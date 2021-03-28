Kelly M. Hass

Kelly M. Hass, 62, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Gundersen Health System,La Crosse. She was born in South Milwaukee, April 6, 1958, to Donald and Patricia (Keegan) Sackmaster. She married Frank Hass April 13, 1996, in St. James the Less Catholic Church, La Crosse.

She graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1976. She loved shopping, traveling, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Frank Hass; daughter, Shannon McArthur; son, Erin (Rebecca) McArthur; three grandchildren, Brenden, Callen and Cara McArthur. She is also survived by her siblings, Katie (Rick) Hilpert, Donald Sackmaster, Kris (Gil) Brzezinski, and Kerry (Scott) Strittmater; many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Sackmaster.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Children's Miracle Network.

