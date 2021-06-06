Menu
Kelly Jeanne Candell Schuster
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI

Kelly Jeanne Candell Schuster

RICE LAKE - On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Kelly Jeanne Candell Schuster, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at home surrounded by her family after a three and half year battle with ALS at the age of 59.

Kelly was born on June 22, 1961 in Rice Lake, WI to Keith and Carolyn (Michna) Candell. Kelly graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1979. She received her bachelors degree in education from the University of River Falls in 1983, and taught elementary education for 35 years. On July 25, 1987, she married Kraig Schuster. They raised four amazing sons.

Kelly was a bright light in this world who touched the lives of so many as a teacher, a friend, a mother and a wife. She was passionate about her teaching career and gave her everything to each and every student that passed through her classroom. Kelly was known for her infectious smile, her quick whit and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Kelly always had the ability to make every situation better, right down to the last days of her battle with ALS. She was a pillar of strength and dignity. Everyone that crossed her path learned a lesson on how to handle adversity by staying strong and smiling.

Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Keith Candell. She is survived by: her husband, Kraig; her four sons: Keaton, Konor, Karter, and Kaleb; her mother Carolyn Candell; brother Tom (Mary); sisters: Diane Dahl, Joan Ludwigson (Randy), Jane Wolfgram (Wade); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI at 5:00 PM -7:00 PM The funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at St. Patrick's Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska, WI at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Lunch will follow the church service at 12:00 PM.

If you wish to honor Kelly, the family asks the following: hug a child who needs some love, share a smile with a stranger, and if you wish to consider a donation, a scholarship will be established in her name through Onalaska High School at a later date. Donations are also appreciated for the Wisconsin Chapter of the ALS


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Gathering Place
133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI
Jun
10
Visitation
10:00a.m.
WI
Jun
10
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
1031 Main Street, Onalaska, WI
I am so sorry for your loss!!!! Remember the good times!!!! Know You are not alone take care and God bless all of you
Sue Keough (Bakkestuen)
Friend
June 19, 2021
Kraig and family, we are so sorry for your family's loss. Kelly was an amazing, kind, and courageous woman. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers!
Ann and Erin Ferkingstad
June 12, 2021
Kraig and family, We were so sorry to hear of Kelly's passing. Although we've lost touch over the years, Kelly and your family will always hold a special spot in our hearts. Kelly was a cheerful and compassionate friend. ALS is a cruel disease that I'm so sorry that she had to endure. Hugs and prayers to all of you from the Kanables.
Julie and Brian Kanable
Friend
June 12, 2021
I was in her second grade class many years ago. She helped me through a very tough time in my life and will always be kept in a special place in my heart.
Kadee Mallett
School
June 10, 2021
My hear goes out to you and your boys, Kraig. I am so very sorry about Kelly´s passing.
Deborah Richert
Other
June 9, 2021
Kraig and boys, so sorry to hear about Kelly´s passing. I hope she is at peace now. She waited to see her flowers planted in her yard and now she will nurture them from Heaven. So sorry for your loss .
Mary and Mark Erickson
Friend
June 9, 2021
My heart goes out to you Kraig, and your boys. I hope you find peace in your memories.
Mary Menne
Other
June 8, 2021
Nuc Med, US, Jane H, Kathy T
June 8, 2021
Kelly left an amazing legacy for friends, students and colleagues. Her can-do attitude and sincere concern for others were evident in all that she did. We will miss Kelly, but never forget her.
Audrey Penner
June 6, 2021
