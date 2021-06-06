Kelly Jeanne Candell Schuster

RICE LAKE - On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Kelly Jeanne Candell Schuster, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at home surrounded by her family after a three and half year battle with ALS at the age of 59.

Kelly was born on June 22, 1961 in Rice Lake, WI to Keith and Carolyn (Michna) Candell. Kelly graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1979. She received her bachelors degree in education from the University of River Falls in 1983, and taught elementary education for 35 years. On July 25, 1987, she married Kraig Schuster. They raised four amazing sons.

Kelly was a bright light in this world who touched the lives of so many as a teacher, a friend, a mother and a wife. She was passionate about her teaching career and gave her everything to each and every student that passed through her classroom. Kelly was known for her infectious smile, her quick whit and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Kelly always had the ability to make every situation better, right down to the last days of her battle with ALS. She was a pillar of strength and dignity. Everyone that crossed her path learned a lesson on how to handle adversity by staying strong and smiling.

Kelly was preceded in death by her father, Keith Candell. She is survived by: her husband, Kraig; her four sons: Keaton, Konor, Karter, and Kaleb; her mother Carolyn Candell; brother Tom (Mary); sisters: Diane Dahl, Joan Ludwigson (Randy), Jane Wolfgram (Wade); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, WI at 5:00 PM -7:00 PM The funeral mass will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at St. Patrick's Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska, WI at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Lunch will follow the church service at 12:00 PM.

If you wish to honor Kelly, the family asks the following: hug a child who needs some love, share a smile with a stranger, and if you wish to consider a donation, a scholarship will be established in her name through Onalaska High School at a later date. Donations are also appreciated for the Wisconsin Chapter of the ALS