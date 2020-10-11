Ken Elland

Ken Elland, 80, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse.

Ken was born April 4, 1940, to Hillerd and Florence Elland of Blair. After graduating from Blair High School, he continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ken was united in marriage with his high school sweetheart, Carol Rae Holven Sept. 2, 1961. Together they raised their two children in Greendale, Wis. Ken had a long and successful career at IBM, where he made many life-long friends. When he retired from IBM in 1993, they moved to La Crescent, Minn., to be near family. Ken loved the outdoors, and you could catch him hunting, fishing or golfing most of the time. As an engineer, Ken would disassemble and repair almost anything. He had the patience of a saint and a graceful temperment. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Carol.

He was survived by his brother, Wayne (Carol) Elland of Santa Clara, Calif.; his son, Mark (Karen) Elland of Beloit, Wis.; his daughter, Jill (David) Henly of Stillwater, Minn.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two nieces; and the remaining members of Carol's family.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, a memorial service for Ken will be held at a later date. The family has been assisted by the Coulee Region Cremation Group.