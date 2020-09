Kenneth F. Larson

WESTBY -- Kenneth F. Larson, 82, of Westby died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.

All are welcome to a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Please wear a mask. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Ted Dewald. Private burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.