Kenneth W. "Kenny" Hart
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
2224 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI

Kenneth "Kenny" W. Hart

TOMAH - Kenneth "Kenny" W. Hart, age 90, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Tomah Health Hospital. Kenny was born August 4, 1931 to Riley and Eva (Verome) Hart. He proudly served his country in the Navy for four years. Kenny worked as a railroad supervisor for Milwaukee Road for 42 years.

He is survived by his son, Derek (Teri) Hart.

He was preceded in death by his special friend, Ethel Lamb.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences are available at http:/www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
