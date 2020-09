Keona Sade Foote and Miyona Zayla Lee-Miller

Keona Sade Foote, 23, and her adorable baby girl, Miyona Zayla Lee-Miller, 2, departed this life Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Private family services will be held. Masks are required and social distancing must be followed. Online guestbook and complete obituaries available at www.schumacher-kish.com.