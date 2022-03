Kermit L. Newcomer

LA CROSSE - Kermit L. Newcomer, MD., 91, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.