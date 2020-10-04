Kevin McGraw

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Kevin McGraw, of Eden Prairie, formerly La Crosse, Wis., and Mankato, Minn., died of complications from corticobasal degeneration syndrome, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Kevin was living at Summit Place Memory Care in Eden Prairie, at the time of his death.

Kevin was born and raised in Mankato. He graduated from Loyola High School in 1968 and attended college at St. Mary's University in Winona, and graduated from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis. In 1974, he married the love of his life, "Chris Cross from La Crosse." Kevin received his Masters in social work from the University of Iowa, in Iowa City. Kevin worked at Gundersen Health and then began his private practice, with his dear friend and business partner, Jim Lageunesse. They worked together for more than 25 years, until Kevin retired in 2009, at which time he left for his bucket list dream - a seven-month motorcycle trip around the U.S. Upon his return, Kevin lived with and cared for, his elderly father in Mankato for three years. After he died, Kevin returned home to La Crosse and volunteered at Place of Grace Catholic Worker House, and as a Eucharistic minister for St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. His "favorite job" was his last one, being "Grandpa Fred" to his precious granddaughters.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Chrisanne (Cross); his son, Casey and daughter in-law Kyla and their two daughters, Rowan and Hannah; his daughter, Shannon; his 11 siblings, Jimmy, Mary, Barbie, Johnny, Peter, Patty, Mickey, Bridget, Molly, Anne, and Katy, and their spouses; his brother-in-law, Greg Cross and wife, Jill; numerous nieces and nephews; and is preceded in death by his parents; Jim and Florence McGraw; his infant brother, Martin Paul McGraw; his brothers in-law. Norbert Kenney and Michael Haefner; his sisters-in-law, Mary Dunn McGraw and Sally McGraw; his nephew, Kiel Kraft; and his uncle, Greg McGraw; and his aunt and uncle Patty and Tony Lenczewski.

Kevin was the most wonderful person that all of us knew - no argument. He was loved and will be loved forever.

Memorial donations can be sent to: The Salvation Army and Place of Grace Catholic Worker House in La Crosse; and Loyola High School, The Salvation Army-Mankato, and St. John's Catholic Church in Mankato.

