Kim Kenwood Miller

LA CROSSE - Kim Kenwood Miller, 65, of La Crosse, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on February 27, 1956 in Sioux Falls, SD to Kenwood and Corrine (Plageman) Miller. Kim enjoyed traveling, hiking, camping, drumming, bowling, watching movies, and most of all spending time with his family. Kim worked for Future Foam and Kwik Trip for many years.

He is survived by his wife Donna; two daughters: Megan (fiance Michael Boileau), and Rebecca, a son Adam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and two half-brothers: Steven and Rick.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate. Burial will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair, WI. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse on Sunday from 3:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.