Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kim Kenwood Miller
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Kim Kenwood Miller

LA CROSSE - Kim Kenwood Miller, 65, of La Crosse, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on February 27, 1956 in Sioux Falls, SD to Kenwood and Corrine (Plageman) Miller. Kim enjoyed traveling, hiking, camping, drumming, bowling, watching movies, and most of all spending time with his family. Kim worked for Future Foam and Kwik Trip for many years.

He is survived by his wife Donna; two daughters: Megan (fiance Michael Boileau), and Rebecca, a son Adam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and two half-brothers: Steven and Rick.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate. Burial will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery, Blair, WI. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse on Sunday from 3:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jan
17
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Jan
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Sending our deepest condolences to Megan and her family from your Weber Health work family.
Terri Boardman
Coworker
January 19, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Kim. Corky would have been so proud of him and his loving family. The service was beautiful. May God bless all of you
Lynn Namanny
Family
January 17, 2022
Jean Hermanson
January 17, 2022
Sending Peace, Prayers, Hugs and Love to you all. Many great memories through the years.....
Matt and Jill Widmann
Family
January 16, 2022
God Bless Kim and also to Donna and her family. He was a good cousin and a good man.
Gary Widmann
Family
January 16, 2022
As Megan's childhood friend, Kim was a part of my life and my childhood. I remember him at our softball games or giving us rides to the movie theater. His kindness will be missed. My heart and prayers goes to the Miller family
kara bissen
January 16, 2022
In loving memory of my cousin, Kim Miller. God bless you Donna, Becca, Adam, Megan & Michael. May the memories and Gods promise of Eternal Life comfort you during this difficult time. Love you
Joni Widmann Kyriaco
Family
January 15, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joni Widmann Kyriaco
Family
January 15, 2022
Donna - you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. May the love and peace of God surround you and your family.
Myrna
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results