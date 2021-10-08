Menu
Kris Marie Zoellner
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Kris Marie Zoellner

Kris Marie Zoellner, loving wife, best friend, mother of two beautiful daughters, unexpectedly passed away at Saint Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN, October 3, 2021.

A prayer service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

Kris' family requests donations be made to Steppin' Out in Pink Breast Cancer Association.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Oct
11
Prayer Service
1:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh, Pat and girls, we are so sorry to hear of your loss. We have many fond memories of Kris, especially during the Kmart years. May her memories remain strong in your hearts! Marc and Nancy Oelke
Nancy Oelke
Friend
October 15, 2021
There are no words that can take away your loss or grief just know Kris will be with you in your heart and memories. Thinking of you Pat Emily and Maggie. Hugs!
Teresa Kelber
Friend
October 11, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jon & Amy Schuldt
October 11, 2021
Jodi,Jerry,Mackensie and all of Kris' family,you have my condolences! A sudden passing is the hardest to reconcile with. A heart/soul that is filled with love and shares that love with others will never die! She will tickle your brain now and again to remind you she is still there imbedded in your hearts! May your pain be dulled by the happy memories you hold within! God Bless
C R
October 10, 2021
Jordan Alex Anna Jess Maddy
October 9, 2021
Kris was a kind and caring person. She was devoted to her family and beamed with pride when speaking of the accomplishments of Emily and Maggie.
She was always welcoming when I would return to town for visits and always shared some of her homemade goodies.
Her smile and kind words will be missed.
Michael Zoellner
Family
October 9, 2021
Kris was a shining star in our family. My thoughts and love are with Pat, Em and Maggie as they grieve for her.
hzk
Family
October 9, 2021
Kris’ life was filled with love. Her patience, grace and devotion to Patrick and the girls are her legacy, along with her famous homemade lefse and salsa!

Kris always had a kind word and epitomized the meaning of “selfless individual.” She always put others first and made us feel important to her.

We are heartbroken and will cherish her memory.
Barbara Zoellner
Family
October 8, 2021
Kris was one of the nicest people you could ever meet and we sure had our share of fun working at K-mart and living by one another! I´m so sorry Pat and girls that she had to leave this earth but I know she´s smiling down on you, she was always smiling! RIP sweet Kris
Deb Robinson
October 8, 2021
Awww Kris! You left us too soon! We will all miss you so much! You were definitely the mama of your family and you took care of Pat and the girls so well! I can still hear your giggle! Until we meet again sister in law! Rest easy my friend!!
Laurie Zoellner
October 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Stanek
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
The past 13 years were filled with memories that I’ll always cherish.Work weeks and after 5 pm conversations will never be the same. Miss you friend, more than you’ll ever know
Kris Kaatz
Friend
October 6, 2021
Oh I am so very sorry for this tremendous loss. I just don’t know what to say. This is hard to believe, so young and a wonderful, totally good soul. I am so sorry. I knew Dick and Theres since before she was born and my children grew up with, went to school with and camping with all and thought the world of her always. My heart and prayers go out to all
Jeannie Kendhammer
October 6, 2021
Kris was so kindhearted and loving to everyone, and a cornerstone for her family. Heaven gained an angel. Love Aunt Barb
Barb Schuldt
Family
October 6, 2021
I miss you so much too many things left undone, too many I love you's left unsaid, too many hugs not done wish I could turn back time and see you again, I love you to the moon and back, love Pat
Patrick Zoellner
Spouse
October 6, 2021
Forever and always ma. I love you so much!
Em
Daughter
October 6, 2021
