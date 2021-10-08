Kris Marie Zoellner

Kris Marie Zoellner, loving wife, best friend, mother of two beautiful daughters, unexpectedly passed away at Saint Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN, October 3, 2021.

A prayer service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

Kris' family requests donations be made to Steppin' Out in Pink Breast Cancer Association.